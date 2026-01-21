Pakistan, Canada explore enhanced cooperation in minerals, energy sectors

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with the High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Tarik Ali Khan, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in the minerals and energy sectors.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan stated that the success of Barrick Gold at Reko Diq is a strong example to build upon Pakistan Canada mineral cooperation, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

He said that Canada is actively working to bring more Canadian companies to the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF). Highlighting the evolving global landscape, the High Commissioner remarked that in a changing multilateral world order based on networks, shared values, and common interests, there is openness and willingness to engage with Pakistan.

The High Commissioner further conveyed that the Ministry of Natural Resources Canada is ready to support mineral sector cooperation with Pakistan. Sharing his personal experience, he said he had visited the Reko Diq site and was delighted to witness tangible community uplift initiatives, including the development of schools, hospitals, and water purification projects.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik underscored that Reko Diq has secured international financing, making it one of the most significant funding rounds for Pakistan. He emphasized that the Government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring the highest standards of labour safety and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance, and that such projects are being developed for the long-term benefit of the people of Pakistan.

High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan also extended an invitation to Pakistan to participate in PDAC 2026, the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention, scheduled to be held in March 2026 in Canada. He noted that PDAC would provide an excellent platform to showcase Pakistan’s vast mineral potential to global investors and further deepen Pakistan Canada cooperation in the sector.

Additionally, the High Commissioner shared that Canada is working to provide technical assistance in the energy sector. Welcoming this initiative, the Federal Minister remarked that support in intellectual capital and technical expertise would help make Pakistan’s systems more robust and enhance investor confidence, particularly among international mining companies.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation in minerals and energy as a key pillar of Pakistan-Canada relations.