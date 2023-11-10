Pakistan can grab vast benefits out of Chinese BRI: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan could transform its economic position by tapping the potential of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“I expect that Pakistan would be a very important partner in this journey with this BRI initiative,” he said in an interview with the Chinese media group CGTN.

He said Pakistan could get a big push from the BRI. “This is a great opportunity knocking right at our door…President Xi is asking us to come and grab that opportunity and I am hopeful that we can do that,” he remarked.

Replying to a query regarding the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the early harvest programme which was the first phase of CPEC had already been realized that encompassed development of Gwadar Port, road and air connectivity, and the energy projects.

He said before the launch of CPEC, Pakistan was energy deficient country, however some 8000 MW of energy had been contributed to the national grid under the mega project.

He maintained that the projects under CPEC had brought positive results among common people especially those belonging to the province of Balochistan. “We are expecting and hoping that the transformation from first phase to second phase which of course will be dependent on the transformation and diversification of industrialization specially in Special Economic Zones (SEZs),” he added.

He said the second phase would actually bring job creation, more livelihoods and further enhancing infrastructure in Pakistan.

He explained that BRI would help enhancing global connectivity and the connectivity between oceans and lands to such level that seemed to be unprecedented in the documented human history. “Mankind has never seen such depth of physical connectivity with one another which definitely does stimulate our civilizational and cultural connectivity.”

Replying to a question about his recent visit to Xinjiang- the North Western area of China, the prime minister said since it was the bordering area of Pakistan’s Northern area Gilgit Baltistan, therefore it was very important for Pakistan.

“We can not only develop lot of tourism in that region but also in rest of Pakistan through that connectivity.”

He said China was a natural and reliable ally of Pakistan in all the three domains including security, politics and economics.

The prime minister stressed the need to promote bilateral cultural exchanges, people to people interactions, tourism and also collaboration of media houses from both countries.

The host reminded the prime minister that his China Media Group had recently signed an agreement of mutual cooperation with the Pakistan’s news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The prime minister said this was important as “we need diversified approach for different media and cultural entities for different mediums including digital, electronic space, and content creation”.

Responding to a query about the personality of President Xi Jinping, the prime minister said he saw a wise man in him. “I see a profound and the depth of ocean in him and I see that we should seek more inspiration from his leadership as there is a lot which can be learned and I am keen to learn from him.”