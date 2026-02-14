Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The high-level Pakistan parliamentary delegation led by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate, met Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly, on the sidelines of the Annual IPU Parliamentary Hearing 2026 at the UN headquarters.

The Chairman reiterated Pakistan’s firm and principled support for the United Nations as the central pillar of multilateral cooperation, said a news release.

Recalling Pakistan’s longstanding policy for a friendly neighbourhood and peaceful settlement of disputes, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilai termed the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions as essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He said India has taken further destabilising action in unilaterally holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, arguing that this unlawful action constituted a blatant violation of the Treaty’s provisions and established principles of customary international law.

He said that such actions threaten the lives and livelihoods of over 240 million Pakistanis and set dangerous precedents, particularly at a time when climate stress and water scarcity demand cooperation and strict respect for international agreements.

Drawing the attention of the President of the UN General Assembly to the terrorist threats faced by Pakistan, the Chairman said that the TTP, BLA, Al-Qaeda, ISIL-K and other terrorist organisations are using the Afghan soil to target Pakistan with impunity.

The Chairman Senate underscored that the people of Pakistan strongly support the United Nations’ mission of promoting international peace and security, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights.

He said that at a time of multiple and overlapping global crises, the multilateral system is facing serious challenges, including persistent violations of the UN Charter and the continued non-implementation of long-standing UN Security Council resolutions.

Highlighting a broader erosion of adherence to international law and established legal instruments, the Chairman Senate warned that such trends undermine the international order.

Highlighting the adverse impacts of climate change, he said that countries like Pakistan remain among the most severely affected and underscored the urgency of collective action, climate justice, and strengthened international cooperation.

He emphasised that the United Nations provides an indispensable platform for addressing these interconnected challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly, conveyed her condolences to the government and people of Pakistan on the loss of lives in the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan. She said that it is in the interest of all countries to fight terrorism together. It was the PGA’s first engagement with the visiting high-level parliamentary delegations.

Welcoming the Pakistan parliamentary delegation, she praised the high-level participation comprising senior lawmakers in the IPU Annual Hearing.

She also appreciated the commendable role Pakistan is playing in the United Nations.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Farooq H. Naek, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, and Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari were present in the meeting.