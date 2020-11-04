Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina ink accords on return of illegal migrants, scientific cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Pakistan and Bosnia &

Herzegovina on Wednesday inked two accords of

cooperation including an Agreement on readmission of

illegal Pakistani migrants and a Memorandum of

Understanding on scientific cooperation.

Under the Agreement, a large number of illegal migrants

from Pakistanis currently in Bosnia & Herzegovina through

the readmission process, will be returned and accepted by

their country of origin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and visiting Chairman of

Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic

witnessed the signing ceremony, held here at the PM

House.

The Agreement between the Government of Pakistan and

Council of Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina on streamlining

the protocols of readmission of illegal Pakistanis was signed

by Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah and

Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between

Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Council

of Ministers of Bosnia & Herzegovina in the field of scientific

cooperation, was inked by Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad

Hussain and Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on

Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister-in-waiting Zartaj

Gul and senior officials were present.