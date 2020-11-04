Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina ink accords on return of illegal migrants, scientific cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Pakistan and Bosnia &
Herzegovina on Wednesday inked two accords of
cooperation including an Agreement on readmission of
illegal Pakistani migrants and a Memorandum of
Understanding on scientific cooperation.
Under the Agreement, a large number of illegal migrants
from Pakistanis currently in Bosnia & Herzegovina through
the readmission process, will be returned and accepted by
their country of origin.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and visiting Chairman of
Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic
witnessed the signing ceremony, held here at the PM
House.
The Agreement between the Government of Pakistan and
Council of Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina on streamlining
the protocols of readmission of illegal Pakistanis was signed
by Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah and
Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between
Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Council
of Ministers of Bosnia & Herzegovina in the field of scientific
cooperation, was inked by Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad
Hussain and Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on
Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister-in-waiting Zartaj
Gul and senior officials were present.