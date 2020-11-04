ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Pakistan and Bosnia on Wednesday agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields, especially in economic, trade and investment, science and technology, defence industry, educational and cultural arenas.

Agreement to this effect was reached between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic who met here and exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic is on a two-day (November 4-5) official visit to Pakistan.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks. Ministers and senior Advisers were part of the delegations on both sides.

During the one-on-one and delegation level meetings, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan shared brotherly affinity with the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina and relations between the two countries were marked by mutual support at times of need.

He added that Bosnia & Herzegovina’s assistance on occasion of 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in Pakistan was deeply appreciated.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s effective efforts in fighting Covid-19 through ‘smart lockdown’ strategy and focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

Noting the efforts made by Bosnia & Herzegovina to contain the pandemic, he announced Pakistan’s intention to provide material assistance to the Bosnian side in combating the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic highlighted the close cordial ties between Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina and expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s important role in advancing peace and stability in Bosnia & Herzegovina as part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission during the Bosnian war and later during the stabilization process.

The Prime Minister apprised Chairman Dzaferovic of the grave and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the adverse consequences of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and the threat posed to peace and security in the region.

He thanked the Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina for its principled stance on the issue.

The Chairman reiterated Bosnia & Herzegovina’s position regarding the grave situation in IOJK, stressing respect for human rights and resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Prime Minister shared concern on the rise of Islamophobia around the world, particularly in Europe.

He stated that publication of blasphemous caricatures and issuance of divisive statements in the name of freedom of expression had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

He underlined that there was a need for understanding the special reverence that the Muslims had for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of the recent terrorist attacks in Europe.

Underlining the importance of respect for every religion, he underscored the need for assiduous efforts to promote inter-faith harmony.

The two leaders also agreed to maintain frequent bilateral exchanges, including at the highest level.

Following the talks, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Scientific and Technological Cooperation as well as the Readmission Agreement.

Chairman Sefik Dzaferovic extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The Prime Minister accepted the invitation and said he looked forward to visiting Bosnia.