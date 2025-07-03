Pakistan books a place in Asian Netball C’ship final

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Pakistan team has moved in the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship-2025, at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju-si, South Korea.

Pakistan defeated Japan by 64-39 goals in the semifinal of the Netball Championship. Pakistani players Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser , Haleema ,Jasmine Farooq, Sumayya ,Jasmine, Amani, Parisa and Farah Rasheed displayed top notch performances during the match, said a press release.

Results: 1st Quarter:PAK-21/Japan-7; 2nd Quarter: PAK-34/Japan-19; 3rd Quarter: PAK-42/Japan-28; 4th Quarter: PAK- 64/Japan-39.

Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian, President, Sameen Malik, Secretary General, Muhammad Riaz congratulated the Pakistan team on winning the semifinal. Pakistan will play the final against Maldives or Chinese Taipei on Friday.

The Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 which kicked off, under the auspices of Asian Netball Federation on June 27, will run till July 4.