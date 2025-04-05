Pakistan, Belarus ink energy & transport agreements

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Pakistan and Belarus signed multiple cooperation agreements on energy, transport, and communications during a high-level delegation visit to Belarus this week.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz inked the memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on the final day of talks. The agreements cover joint projects in energy infrastructure, industrial collaboration, and postal services, with plans to formalize terms during the PM’s upcoming visit, said a press release issued here.

“This visit has laid the groundwork for practical partnerships,” said Khan, who also met Belarus’ transport and communications ministers. He noted that both sides aim to convert past discussions into “measurable progress,” particularly in transport networks and energy solutions.

Denis Moroz expressed his best wishes for Pakistani delegation, stating that Belarus is committed to ensuring greater collaboration with Pakistan across various sectors and assured that tangible progress will be seen in the near future.

The Pakistani delegation, which included the State Bank’s deputy governor and senior officials from communications, economic affairs, and commerce ministries, held talks on expanding trade and investment. Details of the PM’s visit were finalized during the trip, which precedes a planned November 2024 visit by Belarus’ president to Pakistan.

Khan described the agreements as a “foundation for long-term ties,” stressing the need for “urgent action” on transport corridors to enhance regional connectivity.