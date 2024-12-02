Pakistan, Bangladesh to enhance cooperation in science and technology sector

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Pakistan and Bangladesh have joined hands to enhance cooperation in the fields of higher education, Science and Technology and expanding the scope of scholarship programs.

This was agreed during a visit of Coordinator General of COMSTECH (OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary to Bangladesh, aiming to enhance scientific and technological collaboration, said a news release.

In his engagements, Dr. Choudhary met with Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, Adviser/ Minister of Science and Technology, and Finance, Government of Bangladesh, Md. Delwar Hossain, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and other distinguished academics and officials, including Prof. Dr. Liaquat Ali, Chairman of Prothikrith Institute of Health Studies and former Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Health Science, and Prof. Dr. Hafizur Rahman, Chairman of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Dhaka International University.

The meetings covered comprehensive agenda items, including COMSTECH-Bangladesh collaboration and developmental programs, Scholarships and Education linkages, COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence program, establishment of COMSTECH National Coordination Office in Bangladesh, and others developmental programs with Bangladesh.

These meetings mark a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between COMSTECH and Bangladesh, fostering innovation, and addressing key development challenges through science and technology.

Dr. Choudhary expressed optimism about the outcomes, emphasizing the shared commitment to advancing education and scientific research in the Islamic world.