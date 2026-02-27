Friday, February 27, 2026
Pakistan, Bangladesh resolve to promote peace, stability, shared prosperity in region

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Ministerial Session of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.
The deputy prime minister congratulated his counterpart on the historic and smooth transfer of power in Bangladesh and on his assumption of office, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.
Both leaders held productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation across a broad range of sectors, including trade, culture, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.
They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties and agreed to work closely together to promote peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the region.
