Pakistan, Bahrain to form teams for finance, commerce collaboration

Thursday, November 27, 2025
MANAMA, Nov 27 (APP): Pakistan and Bahrain on Thursday decided to establish joint teams of relevant officials to chalk out a roadmap for future collaboration in the fields of finance, banking, commerce and economy.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minster and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Bahrain’s Minister for Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa here.

The meeting was held as a follow-up to the discussion between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Prime Minister and Deputy Supreme Commander of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The discussion between DPM Ishaq Dar and Shaikh Salman focused on enhancing cooperation in the finance sector.

Citing their significant progress in Fintech, Bahrain side offered to share its expertise with the Pakistani banking sector.

The two ministers also discussed avenues of cooperation between the central banks of the two brotherly countries.

