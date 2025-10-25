Pakistan back on track of stability, development : Ahsan Iqbal

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan has once again been put on the path of progress and stability, and called for collective efforts to make the country a model of development and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a steel warehouse at Misri Shah, here on Saturday, the planning minister described Misri Shah as “the beating heart of Lahore,” saying that the area’s reconstruction and industrial activity are vital to the city’s infrastructure and the national economy. He said that Allah Almighty has once again blessed Pakistan with resilience and an opportunity to rise stronger.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) has always led the country towards prosperity and progress, adding that whenever the party was in power, Pakistan achieved milestones in development, peace and stability.

Ahsan Iqbal said that in 1998, when India conducted five nuclear tests, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif defied international pressure and conducted six tests to safeguard national security. He said that courage and national interest were the guiding principles of the PML-N leadership.

The minister said Pakistan’s armed forces are brave, professional and always alert in defence of the homeland. He said during times of national challenge, including external threats, the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the coordination between civilian and military institutions ensured the country’s defence and stability.

Ahsan Iqbal said that all major development projects in the country, including the elimination of load-shedding, counter-terrorism operations, and the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), bear the hallmark of PML-N’s governance. He said that when the PML-N government assumed office in 2013, the country was facing severe energy shortage, extremism and poverty, and through CPEC, Pakistan attracted investments worth 25 billion dollars.

He criticized the previous rulers for economic mismanagement and alleged that the former government weakened national institutions. He said when the coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge in 2022, many international observers predicted Pakistan’s default within weeks, but through difficult and responsible decisions, the government averted the crisis and stabilized the economy.

Ahsan Iqbal said inflation has declined from 38 percent to 4 percent and the interest rate has dropped from 23 percent to 11 percent in two years, a sign of recovery and improved confidence. He emphasized that Pakistan now needs peace, political stability and continuity of policies to sustain growth.

The minister paid glowing tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices in the defence of the country and said that just as the military defends the borders, every citizen must play their role in strengthening the economy by ending tax evasion and contributing honestly to national development. He warned that India is attempting to create instability in Pakistan through its agents, adding that anyone engaged in such acts cannot be considered a friend of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has won the battle for truth and survival, and must now work hard to win the battle for economic growth and prosperity. He added that no individual or group has the monopoly over the honour of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), and recalled that the first law on the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat was passed in the National Assembly under the leadership of the PML-N. He urged all citizens to unite, uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and contribute to making Pakistan a strong, prosperous and respected nation.