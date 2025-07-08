Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties following successful ECO summit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, to discuss the growing momentum in bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

During the call, Senator Dar extended heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Senator Dar also conveyed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation during their visit.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, underpinned by recent high-level exchanges and mutual support at regional and international forums. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, energy, connectivity, and cultural exchange.

They also agreed to continue exploring new avenues of collaboration, particularly in the context of the ECO framework, to promote regional peace, prosperity, and economic integration.