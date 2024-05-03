Pakistan, Azerbaijan to extend economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are bound with each other in religious and cultural ties while Pakistan and the Central Asian States enjoyed close affinities expanding over centuries.

He was talking to ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov at Ministry of Communications here. On his arrival, a warm reception was given to the visiting guest.

Khazar Farhadov expressed desire to work hand in hand with Pakistan in various sectors including Communications and Transport in particular. The investors of Azerbaijan are interested in realizing vast ranging investment in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan told the envoy that Azerbaijan may seek investment opportunities in energy, health, information technology and Communications sectors of the country.

The minister disclosed that a visit of Pakistani working group on trade is being scheduled to Azerbaijan with objective to determine the targets of trade and investment. Secretary Board of Investment will also be a part of upcoming visit.

Khazar Farhadov also emphasized promotion of tourism between the two countries. The minister assured to participate in International Transport Forum of Azerbaijan.

Both the sides agreed on holding joint meeting among ambassadors of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan with the view to forge understanding with reference to promotion of trade, culture and tourism among the three brotherly States.

Aleem Khan said that Pakistan will welcome investors and industrialists of Azerbaijan here to expand range of economic cooperation in various sectors.