Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming

BAKU, Feb 06 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Tuesday emphasized enhancing the turnover of agricultural products besides strengthening collaboration in other multiple sectors.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Ambassador of Pakistan in Baku Bilal Hayee and Azerbaijan’s Minister for Agriculture Majnun Mammadov held here, the minister wrote on his X timeline.

At the meeting, they reiterated the successful growth of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in a variety of areas, including agriculture.

“We emphasized the importance of enhancing agricultural product trade turnover and strengthening collaboration between our countries in areas such as animal husbandry, rice farming, and cotton cultivation,” the minister added.

