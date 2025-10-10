Pakistan, Azerbaijan celebrate cultural, parliamentary ties with launch of patriotic war book at Parliament House

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, October 09 (APP): The National Assembly of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Embassy of Azerbaijan, on Thursday hosted the launch ceremony of the book “The History of the Patriotic War: Personality Factor” at the Parliament House.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Turkiye Irfan Neziroglu, Federal Ministers Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan and Attaullah Tarar, members of the Pak–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, foreign dignitaries, and senior officials of the National Assembly Secretariat.

In his address, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah lauded the enduring brotherhood and exemplary relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, grounded in shared faith, respect, and cultural heritage. He said that the Urdu translation of the book reflected the growing cultural and linguistic cooperation between the two countries.

He praised President Ilham Aliyev’s visionary leadership, describing his role during the 44-day Patriotic War as a symbol of courage and unity that inspired the Muslim world. Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan on all regional and international platforms, the Deputy Speaker emphasized both nations’ shared vision for peace, prosperity, and regional stability.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov said the book documents Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, highlighting President Aliyev’s decisive leadership in reclaiming the Nagorno-Karabakh region after decades of occupation. He expressed gratitude for Pakistan and Turkiye’s steadfast support during the conflict and presented the Urdu edition of the book to the Deputy Speaker.

Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu of Turkiye underscored the deep-rooted ties among Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan-three nations bound by faith, solidarity, and shared values. He said their unity on regional and global issues continues to serve as a model of brotherly cooperation and collective strength.

The Deputy Speaker commended the Embassy of Azerbaijan and the Pak–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group for fostering closer parliamentary and cultural relations, expressing confidence that the enduring bond of friendship between the two nations would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.