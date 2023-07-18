Pakistan, Azerbaijan can boost business, cultural ties through road linkages

Pakistan, Azerbaijan can boost business, cultural ties through road linkages

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood on Tuesday said that Pak-Azerbaijan could further enhance bilateral relations in terms of trade & commerce and strengthen public, cultural ties through land links and highways.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a seven-member Azerbaijan delegation led by Minister for Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev to discuss road trade agreement and move towards a legal framework for trade.

The minister praised the delegation of Azerbaijan for coming to Pakistan and holding meetings with various ministries and officials to strengthen bilateral ties.

Rashad Nabiyev apprised the Minister for Communications that Azerbaijan has paved new roads for the promotion of trade and public transportation by laying its network of highways connecting up to Bandar Abbas, Iran.

In response, Asad Mehmood expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand land connection to Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Eastern Europe to boost the economy of regional countries and raise the living standards of the people. He said the Government of Pakistan stands ready for all kinds of assistance regarding road transport and trade.

During the meeting, a task force was formed to develop a legal framework for road trade agreements, and the Federal Secretary Communications & Chairman NHA Captain (Rtd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha will be the focal person on behalf of Pakistan.

The Minister of Communications appreciated the fact that Azerbaijan supports Pakistan’s position regarding Kashmir. Similarly, he added, Pakistan’s position in some other matters was a mirror of mutual harmony. A road trade agreement will help in furthering bilateral ties to new heights, he added.

He also told the delegation that the Government of Pakistan is expanding its land routes to nearby countries by laying a vast network of important national highways in Balochistan.

Azerbaijan Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev emphasized that coordination between the two countries in terms of roads and transport was a guarantee of economic development throughout the region. “Azerbaijan has heavily invested in road infrastructure, railways, and airports in some of its newly developed land areas, and the minister encouraged that Pakistan may benefit by using Azerbaijan as a transit route to the West”, he said.

The minister said that the process of laying land links and highways between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, through Iran, will promote trade, industry, tourism and culture between the two countries.

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Azerbaijan President's Advisor calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF professionalism

Azerbaijan President’s Advisor calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF professionalism

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen is presenting a souvenir to Mr. Khalid Ahadov, Advisor to President of Azerbaijan at MoDP

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen is presenting a souvenir to Mr. Khalid Ahadov, Advisor to President of Azerbaijan at MoDP

Advisor to President of Azerbaijan, Khalid Ahadov, along with delegation in a meeting with Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen and officials of MoDP

Advisor to President of Azerbaijan, Khalid Ahadov, along with delegation in a meeting with Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen and officials...

After completing his 2-days official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed Baku for Pakistan. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other senior Azeri officials were at the airport to say goodbye to the Premier

After completing his 2-days official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed Baku for Pakistan. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov...

After completing his 2-days official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed Baku for Pakistan. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other senior Azeri officials were at the airport to say goodbye to the Premier

After completing his 2-days official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed Baku for Pakistan. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov...

After completing his 2-days official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed Baku for Pakistan. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other senior Azeri officials were at the airport to say goodbye to the Premier

After completing his 2-days official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed Baku for Pakistan. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnesses the signing of Statement of Understanding between Pakistan and Azerbaijan for promotion of trade between the two countries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnesses the signing of Statement of Understanding between Pakistan and Azerbaijan for promotion of trade between the two countries

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign document to boost trade cooperation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press stakeout in Zugulba Palace at Baku

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press stakeout in Zugulba Palace at Baku

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press stakeout in Zugulba Palace at Baku

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press stakeout in Zugulba Palace at Baku

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press stakeout in Zugulba Palace at Baku

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the mausoleum of National Hero and first President of Azerbaijan, Haider Aliyev. Prime Minister laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the mausoleum of National Hero and first President of Azerbaijan, Haider Aliyev. Prime Minister laid a floral wreath...