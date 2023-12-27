Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties with Muslim world: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to fraternal ties with the Muslim world, particularly with countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

He said these ties were anchored in mutual trust, common understanding and close cooperation on bilateral as well as regional matters of common interest.

The prime minister met the resident Ambassadors of Muslim countries from the MENA region over lunch earlier in the day.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The caretaker foreign minister, secretary to the PM and the foreign secretary were also present, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on a number of issues, particularly the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Other challenges confronting the Muslim world such as Islamophobia were also discussed.

Prime Minister Kakar emphasized the need for the Muslim Ummah to continue to work closely and collectively, especially through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to deal with these complex issues.

He also praised the ambassadors for their efforts to forge stronger ties between Islamabad and their respective capitals.

The ambassadors thanked the prime minister and reiterated their support towards advancing bilateral relations with Pakistan, which played a key role in the Muslim world.