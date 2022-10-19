Pakistan attaches great importance to UAE, wishes cooperation enhancement in all fields: Tareen

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen on Wednesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wished to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests including defence industry.

The minister made these remarks during a call on paid by Pakistan’s Ambassador designated to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi here, a news release said.

The Minister also highlighted the capabilities of Pakistan’s defence industry in manufacturing equipment for use by Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) of the UAE.

The Ambassador Designate to the UAE thanked the Minister for Defence Production and assured for his all efforts to further expand bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE.