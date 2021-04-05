Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with Japan: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):Chairman, Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan and looking forward to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of both sides.

He was talking to Kuninoro Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan who called on him here at Parliament House, said a press release.

The Japanese Ambassador, Kuninoro Matsuda felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman of the Upper House. During the meeting, bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and the overall situation of the region were discussed.

Pakistan values its relations with Japan, Chairman said. He underlined the need for further enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. Parliamentary ties between the two countries can help improve ties in other areas, the Chairman added.

While highlighting the importance of Balochistan province, the Chairman Senate said that the province is rich in mineral and natural resources. There is an immense potential for investment in the mining and fisheries sectors which can benefit both of the countries, he further said.

The Chairman Senate observed that there is a vast potential of investment in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and that Japanese investors can take full advantage of investment opportunities , especially in Gwadar and Pasni.

While highlighting importance of CPEC, the Chairman said that the mega project can change the destiny of the region and there are vast investment opportunities in CPEC projects.

He apprised the Japanese Ambassador of the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations being committed by India and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the issue.

“Kashmir has become a nuclear flash point which could have dangerous consequences not only for Pakistan and India but also for the entire region”, he said. The issue should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and UN resolutions, the Chairman said.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi was also present during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary, Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan congratulated Senator Muhammad Afridi on his election as Deputy Chairman Senate.

Agreeing with the point of view of the Chairman Senate, the Japanese envoy said that the relations between Pakistan and Japan are of utmost importance. “Japan is keen to further enhance trade cooperation with Pakistan”, he added. He further said that plans are afoot to provide jobs for Pakistanis residing in Japan.