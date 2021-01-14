Pakistan assures support for reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated areas

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday assured the government of Azerbaijan for its support for rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the newly liberated territories of the country.

The bilateral ties were discussed in “extensive talks” between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his visiting Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov who is here mainly to attend 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Pakistan-Turkey and Azerbaijan held here on Wednesday.

The foreign minister his counterpart and his delegation and reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues, a Foreign Office press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the exceptional quality of Pakistan-Azerbaijan political ties and underscored the importance of building a stronger economic relationship.

The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in the political, security, trade and economic, energy, connectivity, education and cultural arenas.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the recent conflict on Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed support for rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the newly liberated territories.

Both sides reviewed with satisfaction the level of cooperation in the international fora, especially at the United Nations, OIC, ECO and NAM, and reiterated the determination to continue mutual collaboration and support on their respective core issues in the global and regional forums.

Qureshi expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support to the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

As member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, Azerbaijan has consistently advocated the principled and legitimate right of the people of IIOJK to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

He underscored the importance of an inclusive and broad-based political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan and highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

Expressing satisfaction at the successful conclusion of 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Pakistan-Turkey and Azerbaijan, it was underlined that trilateral cooperation may be enhanced through specific projects.

At the conclusion of delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers signed an MoU of cooperation in the field of natural emergencies/disasters.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact and maintain high-level exchanges to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields.