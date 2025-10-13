Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HomeNationalPakistan asks Taliban regime to not allow use of its land for...
National

Pakistan asks Taliban regime to not allow use of its land for terrorism

57
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): The Taliban regime should not allow its land to be used for terrorism against other countries and it should focus on formation of an inclusive and truly representative government, instead of engaging in baseless propaganda, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Monday.

In a statement, he said, “We have noted the recent statements made by the spokesperson of the Taliban regime regarding Pakistan’s internal affairs.”

“We strongly encourage the Afghan spokesperson to prioritize issues pertinent to Afghanistan and refrain from commenting on matters outside their jurisdiction,” he said adding, “The principle of non-interference in matters of other countries should be adhered to as per international diplomatic norms. Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters.”
He said, “We also expect the Taliban regime to abide by its obligations and promises made to the international community during Doha Process.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan