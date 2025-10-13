Pakistan asks Taliban regime to not allow use of its land for terrorism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): The Taliban regime should not allow its land to be used for terrorism against other countries and it should focus on formation of an inclusive and truly representative government, instead of engaging in baseless propaganda, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Monday.

In a statement, he said, “We have noted the recent statements made by the spokesperson of the Taliban regime regarding Pakistan’s internal affairs.”

“We strongly encourage the Afghan spokesperson to prioritize issues pertinent to Afghanistan and refrain from commenting on matters outside their jurisdiction,” he said adding, “The principle of non-interference in matters of other countries should be adhered to as per international diplomatic norms. Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters.”

He said, “We also expect the Taliban regime to abide by its obligations and promises made to the international community during Doha Process.”