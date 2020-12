Pakistan on Thursday said all travellers wishing to enter the country through the land borders from Afghanistan – Torkham and Chaman were required to provide a Covid19 test – RT-PCR at all the crossing points.

A statement from the embassy Kabul said the measure has been taken in view of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and the increase in number of positive cases.

The condition will not be applicable on children below the age of 12 years, the statement said.