Pakistan Army troops rescue heart patient to Minimarg Hospital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): Pakistan Army troops have rescued a heart patient facing a serious problem from snow-covered valleys in Minimarg area of Skardu as part of its always-ready services for the welfare of people living in snow-covered valleys.

The northern hilly areas due to heavy snowfall in difficult-to-reach areas faced traffic disruption whereas the Pakistan Army was playing an active role in public cooperation.

Gulzar, a heart patient in severe condition was shifted to the hospital in Minimarg area of Skardu. He was provided timely first aid at Minimarg Hospital, which improved his condition. After first aid, Gulzar was shifted to Skardu CMH in an army helicopter where his condition was out of danger.

Gulzar’s family members and local residents thanked the Pakistan Army for providing timely medical assistance.