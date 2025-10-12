Pakistan Army responds strongly to unprovoked Afghan border attacks

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): In response to unprovoked firing by Afghan forces along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistan Army launched a strong and effective retaliation, killing dozens of Afghan soldiers and khwarij militants, and destroying several Afghan military posts.

According to security sources, Afghan forces initiated unprovoked fire across multiple locations, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha in Balochistan.

They reported that following Pakistan’s decisive counteraction, Afghan forces were forced to retreat from several positions. The Pakistani military’s response remains ongoing, with a focused and intensified campaign underway.

As a result of this timely and coordinated action, multiple Afghan border posts have been destroyed, and dozens of Afghan soldiers and khwarij were neutralized, sources confirmed.

They further stated that numerous Taliban fighters abandoned their posts and fled the area, leaving bodies scattered across the battlefield.

Security sources stated that the hideouts of khwarij and Daesh inside Afghanistan, operating under the patronage of the interim Afghan government, are also being effectively targeted.

They added that Pakistan is employing a full range of military capabilities, including artillery, tanks, light and heavy weaponry, as well as drones, to strike these terrorist hideouts with precision.

Security officials added that this act of aggression by Afghan forces coincides with the Afghan Foreign Minister’s visit to India.