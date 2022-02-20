Pakistan Army holds Education Expo in Sukkur

RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP):Pakistan Army on Sunday organised an Education Expo held under overall arrangements of Panu Aqil Garrison in IBA Sukkur.

The Expo was participated by prominent universities including NUST, COMSATs, UET and Bahria University who established their educational stalls, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The students from all over Sindh visited the education expo and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army for organizing the event.

Garrison Commander Pano Aqil Garrison visited the Expo 2022 and interacted with students where he highlighted the importance of education and role of youth in nation building, it added.