Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):The Pakistan Army is ensuring the secure transportation of ballot papers to the respective offices of district returning officers in certain vulnerable regions, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said.

Brushing aside some media reports about delivery of ballot papers, the ECP spokesperson emphasized in a statement that the secure delivery responsibility rests with relevant DROs and their designated officers following ballot paper publication.

They oversee the secure transportation of ballot papers and ensure the safekeeping of the papers with the supervision of local police officials.