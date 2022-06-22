Pakistan Armed Forces extend all possible humanitarian assistance to disaster-hit Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, Jun 22 (APP): The Armed Forces of Pakistan on Wednesday extended all possible humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan facing severe life and property losses due to extreme natural disasters.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs expressed their deepest condolences over tragic loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure due to earthquake and torrential floods in various areas of Afghanistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

“AFs of Pakistan are ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to people of Afghanistan”, it said.