Pakistan always remains at forefront in helping Afghanistan: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday Pakistan has always been at the forefront in helping neighbouring Islamic country Afghanistan.

Talking to media before start of Extraordinary meeting of the Council of OIC Foreign Ministers he said Pakistan has been hosting 4 million Afghan refugees since many decades.

After 41 years, an extraordinary OIC meeting was taking place in Pakistan, the Minister of State on Information said.

This meeting would send a message to the world that Pakistan would continue its efforts for a sustainable and stable Afghanistan.

The minister said that a large portion of Afghanistan’s population suffered from hunger and poverty.

He said today’s meeting was of great importance as people of Afghanistan could not be left alone in such a grim situation.

Now voices were being raised from within the United States regarding Afghanistan situation, he said.

The people of Afghanistan need help on humanitarian grounds and the world should come forward at this critical time.