Pakistan allows int’l, domestic flight operations at all airports form Aug 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Pakistan on Friday allowed all types of international and domestic flight operations to and from its all airports as per the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) Summer Schedule-2020 from August 9 at 11:59 pm.

The flight operations would be as per the authorization granted to all foreign and domestic operators in pre-COVID-I9 Summer Schedule-2020, including cargo and special flight operations, an Aviation Division news release said.

However, these operations would be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and standard operating procedures issued to contain the virus spread from time to time.