Pakistan, Afghanistan hold key Talks on trade and repatriation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): In a significant development aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, a high-level delegation from Afghanistan’s interim government met with Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior, Mr Tallal Chaudhry, and Interior Secretary, Mr Muhammad Khurram Agha, in Islamabad on Friday.

The Afghan delegation was led by Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and included the Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on key matters of mutual interest, including cross-border transit trade and the repatriation of Afghan nationals currently residing in Pakistan.

Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring commitment to fostering friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan, describing the neighboring country as a “brotherly Islamic nation.”

He noted that Pakistan has generously hosted millions of Afghan nationals over the past four decades and would continue to welcome those entering through legal channels.

Chaudhry emphasized the government’s efforts to manage migration in an orderly and lawful manner, citing the “One Document Regime” as a necessary step to ensure that only documented individuals remain in the country. He stressed that Afghan nationals are held in high regard and that their repatriation will be conducted with dignity and care.

“To support this process, more than 50 transit camps equipped with medical and essential facilities have been established across the country,” Chaudhry said. “Additionally, complaint cells under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior and provincial chief secretaries are operating to prevent any untoward incidents.”

He also assured the Afghan delegation that Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will not face any difficulties until June 30, 2025.

In a forward-looking development, Chaudhry announced that a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, will soon visit Kabul to continue diplomatic and economic engagements with the Afghan leadership.

Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s longstanding support of Afghan refugees and acknowledged the hospitality extended over the years. He conveyed the Afghan government’s desire to deepen cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in areas of security and trade.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing hope for continued collaboration to ensure regional stability and mutual prosperity.