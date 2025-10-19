Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire; next talks round on Oct 25

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday agreed to an immediate ceasefire, following a round of negotiations held in Doha where both nations also committed to establishing mechanisms to ensure lasting peace and stability.

“A ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been finalized. The terrorism from Afghanistan on Pakistan’s soil will be stopped immediately. Both neighboring countries will respect each other’s territory. Alhamdulillah,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhamamd Asif announced on his X timeline.

Khawaja Asif had travelled to Doha on Saturday, leading a high level delegation to hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban which focused on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

The delegations will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss the “detailed matters”, the minister said and thanked Qatar and Turkiye for their role.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the development in a statement, saying that the two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.

The Qatar’s foreign ministry expressed the hope that this “important” step would contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

Pakistan had reiterated that it did not seek escalation but urged the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the FAK/TTP and FAH/BLA.

On Wednesday, both countries, the Government of Pakistan and Afghan Taliban regime, at the Taliban’s request and with mutual consent, had decided to implement a temporary 48-hour ceasefire.

It was agreed that during that period, both sides would make sincere efforts to find a positive resolution to this “complex but solvable” issue through constructive dialogue.