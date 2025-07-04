Pakistan advancing toward vision 2047 with major reforms in higher education: Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP): Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, has reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s higher education sector under Vision 2047, with a strong focus on accessibility, technology integration, and institutional development.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ahmed stated that the government aims to ensure modern educational facilities for 1.5 million youth. Under the P-10 project, the top ten universities in the country will be selected for targeted quality enhancement. In the first phase, 100 smart classrooms have already been established, while 200 more are under construction.

Highlighting the significant progress since the formation of HEC in 2001, he noted that the number of universities has grown from 59 to 370 (both public and private), and the student population has increased from under 3.5 million to over 8.5 million. Yet, he stressed that this number is still insufficient given Pakistan’s growing youth population. “Our target is to expand access and capacity further, especially in underserved regions,” he said.

One of the most remarkable statistics he shared was that approximately 48% of university students in Pakistan are female, a figure he called “a surprise to the world” and a testament to the country’s evolving education landscape.

Dr. Ahmed emphasized the importance of technology in education. Under the High-Performance Computing (HPC) initiative and cloud computing, students can now attend classes remotely, and teachers can deliver lectures from home a shift that ensures academic continuity during emergencies. He added that the reliance on expensive computing infrastructure is being reduced, making education more accessible.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. Only 28% of university faculty hold PhDs, up from a previous 24%, and efforts are underway to increase this ratio. Over 6,000 students have been sent abroad on scholarships, reflecting the country’s focus on building a skilled academic workforce.

He also acknowledged resistance from some Vice Chancellors regarding the implementation of the Higher Education Data Repository (HEDR), a system meant to improve digital governance in higher education.

The Chairman stressed that academic-industry linkages are being promoted, with two universities recently recognized internationally for producing globally competitive graduates. Meanwhile, the $400 million World Bank-funded Higher Education Development Project (HEDP) is supporting faculty development, research, innovation, infrastructure upgrades, and strengthening the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE).

Dr. Ahmed concluded by stating that the HEC is not only enhancing higher education in urban centers but is also extending resources to backward regions to ensure equal opportunities for all. He emphasized that instead of merely increasing the number of institutions, the focus will remain on improving the quality and governance of existing universities.