Pakistan achieves milestone of 100mln vaccinations; second dose administration necessary: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Saturday expressed his gratitude on achieving the milestone of 100 million inoculations of Covid-19 vaccines to eligible population in the country.

In a video message the NCOC chair said, “Thanks to Allah Almighty, the number of vaccinations in the country today has exceeded 100 million.”

Asad said out of the total vaccinations being carried out around 68 million eligible individuals were administered the Covid-19 vaccines.

“…of whom more than 38 million have been fully vaccinated and 30 million have received a single dose. It is very important that people who have taken one dose get the second dose,” Asad Umar added.

The NCOC chair underlined that single dose or partial vaccination ensured limited immunity to the deadly contagious disease whereas complete vaccination was necessary to ensure complete protection from the disease.

He said those partially vaccinated 30 million people were requested to get their due second Covid-19 vaccine shot to complete their immunization.

Asad Umar urged the non-vaccinated individuals to get Coronavirus Vaccine for the safety of their family, society and themselves as soon as possible.

Meanwhile the NCOC, in a tweet on it’s official handle shared the latest disease statistics, where the national tally of Covid-19 pandemic reported decline in national positivity ratio below 1.5% amid declining disease trend and death rate.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 39,179 tests were conducted across the country with 552 more people testing positive for the contagious disease. There were 1,648 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.40%. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 15 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.