Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had achieved many milestones, both internally and externally, in just 15 months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister, in a tweet, said the incumbent government saved country from default and restored the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Besides improvement in Pakistan’s ranking by 7 points in the global freedom index, the government also got the country out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force, she added.

Moreover, she said, the international rating agency FITCH had also raised Pakistan’s rating to CCC.

Now the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), she added, had acknowledged that there had been significant improvement in the human rights situation in Pakistan and it was further improving.

The UNHRC noted that Pakistan had expressed strong political commitment to improve human rights which was recognition of the steps taken by the present government in the right direction, she said.

Marriyum said the present government had taken measures to undo the four years of destruction caused by the previous regime. All false and baseless global propaganda against the country had now been buried forever, she added.