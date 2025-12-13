Saturday, December 13, 2025
National

Pak, UK enjoy a longstanding relationship rooted in shared history, linkages: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, underscored that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoyed a longstanding relationship rooted in shared history, strong institutional linkages and mutual respect.

He also highlighted the dynamic role of the British Pakistani diaspora, which continues to serve as a vital bridge between the two countries.

Baroness Jenny Chapman, UK’s Minister of State for International Development and Africa, Saturday called on the prime minister. Baroness Chapman is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Right Honourable Baroness Jenny Chapman, UK’s Minister of State for International Development and Africa, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on 13 December 2025.

The prime minister and Baroness Chapman exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including development cooperation, climate resilience, economic engagement and broader regional issues.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening cooperation in these key areas.

The prime minister welcomed the visit as an important opportunity to advance bilateral dialogue and expressed confidence that it would contribute to strengthening the partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

