Pakistan-UAE economic ties strengthening with $8 billion trade volume: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that the economic ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were strengthening, with a trade volume of over $8 billion, making it the biggest trade partner in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

The foreign minister, addressing the 50th National Day of the UAE here, said the economic and trade ties were the cornerstone of the bilateral ties. The UAE is also considered among the biggest foreign investors in Pakistan, he added.

Mentioning the fast pace of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the foreign minister said with the operationalization of the Gwadar Port, Pakistan was ready to connect the Middle East with Afghanistan and then Central Asia which would ultimately uplift the people of the region.

Felicitating the UAE leadership on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership, Qureshi said the bilateral relations were bound in common heritage and multi-sphere cooperation.

Giving credit of UAE’s huge development to its Founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan ‘s far sightedness, who he said, had great affection for Pakistan and also took interest in numerous economic and social projects.

Good to attend a reception celebrating #UAE50 . Congratulate H.H @ABZayed, the leadership and people of UAE. We are also pleased to commemorate a joint milestone this year: 50 years of Pakistan-UAE friendship. #PakUAEAt50

🇵🇰 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/YBYe4UzWgj — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 2, 2021

Moreover, the incumbent UAE leader was also following the golden principles of the founding leader and was striving for strengthening relations with Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan-UAE relations improved during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the frequent highest level exchange also helped to widen the cooperation.

Qureshi also congratulated the UAE’s election to the UN Security Council for 2022-23 as well as the successful holding of the Expo 2020.