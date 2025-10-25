Pak, Turkiye vow to enhance connectivity and railways collaboration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Pakistan and Turkiye on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation, enhance regional connectivity, and advance collaboration in the railway sector.

The reaffirmation came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, and Turkiye’s Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, held on the sidelines of the Regional Transport Ministers Conference.

Both sides discussed expanding cooperation in engineering, technology transfer, and the professional training of human resources. They also reviewed prospects for establishing logistics corridors, improving sea-port connectivity, and developing a modern regional transport network.

Commending Turkiye’s advanced railway and logistics systems, Minister Abbasi said Pakistan was keen to benefit from Turkiye’s expertise and experience in the sector. He informed his counterpart that Pakistan had initiated comprehensive measures for the digital upgradation of its railway infrastructure and the modernization of operations.

Abbasi emphasized the crucial role of technical collaboration with Turkiye in achieving Pakistan’s development and connectivity goals.

Minister Uraloglu welcomed Pakistan’s proposals and expressed Turkiye’s desire to expand economic cooperation and explore new avenues of regional development.

To ensure tangible progress, both countries agreed to form a joint working group to monitor and review the implementation of ongoing and future joint ventures.