ANKARA, May 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu here wherein both the leaders vowed to unitedly raise the Palestine issue at the United Nations General Assembly.

The foreign minister, who arrived in Turkish capital on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive, on diplomatic mission to support Palestine, resolved that Pakistan would never leave the Palestinian people alone.

From Turkey, the foreign minister will leave for New York along with Turkish, Sudanese and Palestinian foreign ministers, on directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In New York, he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly session, meet various dignitaries and hold talks with local and international media representatives and present Pakistan’s views on the situation in Palestine.

Both the foreign ministers met at the Turkish foreign ministry and discussed the peace situation in Palestine.

The Turkish foreign minister lauded Foreign Minister Qureshi’s address at the foreign ministerial level emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday where the latter reiterated Pakistan’s continued and fullest support for the people of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also appreciated the firm and categorical stance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government on the issue of Palestine.

He said the whole Muslim world was hurt due to the Israeli attacks and incidents of violence during the Holy Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The foreign minister told the Turkish counterpart that on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive, Pakistan would observed “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on May 21.

Both the foreign ministers strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and their forced eviction.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also hosted a luncheon reception in honor of the foreign minister and his delegation.