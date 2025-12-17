Pak–Tajik Cultural Festival kicks off on Thursday in capital city

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The opening ceremony of the Pak–Tajik Cultural Festival is scheduled to be held on Thursday in Convention Centre, as Pakistan and Tajikistan prepare to launch their first-ever joint cultural celebration.

In this regard, Federal Minister for the National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, on Wednesday received a high-level cultural delegation at Islamabad International Airport, led by Ms. Sattoriyon Matlubakhon Amonzoda, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During a meeting held between Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and the Tajik Minister of Culture, both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral relations through cultural diplomacy.

The Pak–Tajik Cultural Festival, to be held from December 19 to 20 (Friday and Saturday) at Lok Virsa, is being organized by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture.

This landmark initiative marks a defining moment in cultural cooperation, showcasing the rich traditions, artistic excellence, and culinary heritage of both nations.

The two-day festival will transform Lok Virsa into a vibrant hub of cross-cultural exchange. From noon to 8:00 pm daily, visitors will enjoy live artisan demonstrations, exhibitions of traditional handicrafts, performances of folk music, dance, and theatre, as well as a wide range of authentic Pakistani and Tajik cuisine. Cultural seminars focusing on shared heritage will also be part of the festivities.

Special programming includes film screenings on Friday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a Farsi language seminar on Saturday during the same time.

Renowned Tajik artists Noziya Karomatullo and Muhammadrafi Karomatullo will perform during the festival. Noziya Karomatullo, a recipient of the prestigious Medal “Hizmati Shoista,” and Muhammadrafi Karomatullo, who holds the honored title of Zasluzhenny Artist of Tajikistan, are expected to enthrall audiences with their memorable performances.

Organized as a family-friendly event, the Pak–Tajik Cultural Festival underscores the spirit of friendship and mutual respect between Pakistan and Tajikistan, highlighting the role of culture in building bridges between nations and paving the way for enhanced future cooperation.