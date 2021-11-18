Pak-Spain ties deepened over years in form of trade, high-level exchanges: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Spain had further deepened over the years in form of increasing mutual trade and high-level exchanges.

The foreign minister, addressing the celebratory event held here to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1951-2021) between Pakistan and Spain he highlighted the milestones of the bilateral relations over the last 7 decades.

Underlining the linkages between Pakistan and Spain, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that the historic and cultural ties between the two countries predate the establishment of formal relations.

Stunning #Flamenco performance by artists coming from Barcelona to celebrate with all our Pakistani friends the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations ! #PakSpainAt70 pic.twitter.com/NEVGZ7DksQ — Spain in Pakistan (@SpaininPakistan) November 18, 2021

He also highlighted the visit of Pakistan’s national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, to Spain in 1933, and his admiration and respect for Spanish culture and its people which was also seen in Iqbal’s literary works.



The foreign minister underscored the importance of public diplomacy, cultural exchanges and fostering people-to-people contacts for enhanced engagement between the two countries.

Recalling his visit to Spain in 2010 and the recent visit of the Spanish Foreign Minister, he expressed satisfaction at the growing trajectory of relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi added that Pakistani diaspora of around 125,000 was a strong bridge between the two countries.



Among others, the event showcased photographic exhibition and included singing of national anthems of Pakistan and Spain as well as their respective cultural and musical performances.

A special stamp with images of Badshahi and Cordoba mosques will also be issued to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



The event titled “70 Years” was jointly organized by the Embassy of Spain and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.