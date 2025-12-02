Pak-Saudi economic corridor pushes SIFC vision forward with new milestone

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Pakistan’s plan to boost foreign investment has taken a major step forward as work on the proposed Pak-Saudi Economic Corridor gains pace.

Officials and experts say the initiative is now emerging as one of the key achievements under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), raising expectations for stronger regional trade, new investment flows and deeper cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

China International Press and Communication Center media fellow Muhammad Zamir Asadi, while speaking to APP on Tuesday, said the SIFC’s recent measures are helping rebuild investor confidence and draw global attention toward Pakistan’s economic potential.

He said international partners are now viewing Pakistan as an active regional economic player with growing opportunities for long-term collaboration.

Asadi said the proposed Pak-Saudi Economic Corridor is shaping up as an important development for both countries, laying the groundwork for enhanced economic and strategic cooperation.

The initiative is being planned in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development framework, enabling both sides to identify new areas for trade, investment and regional outreach.

He said the corridor is being discussed after the recent defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which marked a significant moment in bilateral ties.

Asadi noted that both countries are now moving toward deeper economic engagement, using the Gwadar Port as a link between South Asia and the Middle East. According to him, this connection has the potential to improve regional trade routes and introduce new commercial opportunities.

Asadi said Pakistan-Saudi cooperation in the economic sector will encourage further investment and facilitate the transfer of technology across sectors. He drew parallels with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying the upcoming corridor could also support modern infrastructure, new industries and stable partnerships.

Sharing trade figures, he said Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia have crossed USD 700 million during the current fiscal year. According to him, this trend shows growing momentum in bilateral trade and rising interest from Saudi businesses. He said investors from Saudi Arabia are looking closely at potential projects in agriculture, mining, energy and information technology.

Asadi said the Pak-Saudi Economic Corridor is likely to introduce large-scale projects in corporate farming, dairy production and meat processing. These initiatives, he said, can improve food security, support Pakistan’s export capacity and help upgrade the agriculture sector through better farming methods and modern systems.

He said the government and the SIFC have taken steps to support long-term cooperation with Saudi Arabia, focusing on stability, investment protection and ease of doing business. According to him, Pakistan has built the groundwork to welcome broader economic ties and ensure progress on major joint ventures in the coming years.

Asadi added that the corridor will reflect a shared vision for regional growth and offer both countries a platform to explore new sectors. He said continued collaboration under the SIFC will help Pakistan attract more international partnerships, create economic activity and support national development goals.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are now positioned to move forward with stronger economic ties as both sides explore the full scope of the proposed corridor. The initiative, he noted, will be a key component in shaping Pakistan’s economic outlook and strengthening its role in regional connectivity.