Pak-Saudi defense agreement opens new dimensions in bilateral relations, Ambassador Ahmed Farooq

RIYADH, Feb 03 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq, has stated that the Pak-Saudi defense agreement has given a new dimension to bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, resulting in a significant increase in cooperation across defense and other key sectors.

He expressed hope that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Pakistan in the near future, a visit expected to serve as a milestone in further strengthening bilateral ties.

While briefing journalists at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh on various matters, Ambassador Ahmed Farooq said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two important countries of the Islamic world, working closely to promote cooperation for shared interests and a prosperous future.

He noted that several investment and trade agreements signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia have now entered the implementation phase, with positive and visible impacts on Pakistan’s economy.

The Ambassador further said that within the next month, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expected to finalize additional agreements in eight different sectors, including information technology, agriculture, and textiles. The primary objective of these agreements is to enhance the export of Pakistani products and services to the Saudi market.

Highlighting trade progress, Ambassador Ahmed Farooq stated that Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia have reached a historic high of USD 720 million annually, while exports in the services sector have risen to USD 590 million. He said these figures clearly reflect the strengthening economic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Ambassador, during 2025 alone, around 500,000 Pakistani workers arrived in Saudi Arabia for employment. Overall, nearly 3 million Pakistanis residing in the Kingdom contribute approximately 25 percent of Pakistan’s total overseas remittances, playing a vital role in supporting the national economy.

Ambassador Ahmed Farooq also emphasized that the Embassy of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia is working with full dedication and a strong sense of responsibility to address the issues faced by the Pakistani community. He added that all sections of the embassy remain actively engaged in providing guidance, facilitation, and assistance to Pakistani nationals residing in the Kingdom.