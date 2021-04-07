ISLAMABAD April 07 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday termed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan very significant one as both sides held very positive and fruitful discussions.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister said that both sides held wide ranging talks covering bilateral relations and reviewed the existing framework in this regard.

During their meetings, they agreed for holding of sessions of Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) and bilateral consultations in Moscow during the current year, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to work with Russia for early commencement of the North South Gas Pipeline project which had been pending since long.

He said Pakistan ambassador in Moscow was being authorized to sign an agreement with the concerned Russian ministry in this regard.

The foreign minister said Russian side also agreed to work with Pakistan for transforming the railways and energy sectors on latest techniques.

Qureshi said that he also invited the Russian federation to help in revival of Pakistan Steel Mill as its foundation had been laid down by them.

Russian president had been invited by Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Pakistan, he said, adding President Vladimir Putin was intending to visit the country once situation improved after Coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that he also briefed his Russian counterpart over the Afghan peace process and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was stressed that India should shun its ‘spoiler’s role’ for the promotion of regional connectivity and stability, he added.

He said both sides also discussed in details promotion of bilateral cooperation on the issues of mutual interests at different world fora including the UN.