Pak PWD abolition a step towards removing rot eating our system: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterating zero tolerance for corruption, inefficiency and incompetence, said that his decision to abolish Pakistan Public Works Department ( Pak PWD) was a step towards removing the rot that was eating the system like a cancer from within.

He was referring to his government’s decision to abolish Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) due to years’ long poor performance and corruption, as well as the department’s failure to achieve its objectives.

“I am fully committed to building a more honest, dedicated and efficient bureaucracy that will deliver high quality public service and raise standards of governance,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline, a day after he issued the directives in a high-level meeting on Monday.

In the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of a report compiled by a committee headed by Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan which recommended for abolition of certain government entities and merger of others. The prime minister directed the committee for finalization of further recommendations.