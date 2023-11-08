Pak players feel winning medals in Asian Taekwondo at home was a very proud moment

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Pakistani players believe winning medals in the 5th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship at home was a very proud moment for them, saying more excellent results would be achieved in the future.

Shahzeb Khan, who won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Khyurogi event of the Asian Open Taekwondo Championship, said he has always fought in the field for the glory of Pakistan. My country is my identity, and winning the gold medal in the Asian Championship is a reason for me to be proud. It is an honour, and I have a new spirit after this win, he said.

“I had made special preparations for the biggest taekwondo event in Asia. My head coach, Master Yusuf Karami from Iran, played an important role in my success,” he added. Shahzeb Khan won the gold medal for Pakistan by defeating Riyad Hamidi of Saudi Arabia.

Naila Ali, the national gold medalist in the freestyle category of the Poomsae event, said the government and private institutions should encourage the athletes who win medals for Pakistan in international events.

If encouraged by them, more excellent results can be achieved in the future. I wish to increase the soft image of Pakistan as a Taekwondo player in the whole world, she said.

Gold medalist Ikhtshamul Haq, who defeated World No. 13 Michael Rodriguez of America in the 87kg final, said the experience of competing with international players in the event was wonderful.

In the future, I will play with the same zeal to win more medals and laurels for my country, he said.

Hamza Saeed, a silver medalist in the +87kg category, said winning medals in international events was very helpful in the development and promotion of sports in the country.

I am grateful to the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for providing us with all the necessary facilities for the preparation of the championship, which is very helpful for the youth to achieve more success in the future, he said.