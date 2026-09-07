Pak Navy’s strength lies in unwavering resolve, sacrifice, valour: Admiral Naveed Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Since its inception, the Pakistan Navy has evolved from a modest force operating with limited resources into a formidable maritime fighting force, driven by professional excellence, unwavering determination and a deep spirit of sacrifice, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf said in his message on the occasion of Navy Day being observed on September 8.

Reflecting on the Navy’s journey, the Chief of Naval Staff said the newly established state faced persistent security challenges at a time when the naval force itself had limited resources and constrained operational capabilities. Despite these difficulties, he said, the Pakistan Navy remained steadfast in its responsibility to safeguard the country’s maritime frontiers and gradually strengthened its operational preparedness.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf said the history of the Pakistan Navy demonstrated that the strength of a nation could not be measured merely by its geographical size or material resources, but by the resolve and determination of its people. From its earliest days, the Navy sought to instil in its personnel the values of professionalism, courage, sacrifice and an unshakeable commitment to the defence of the motherland.

That resolve found a defining expression on September 8, 1965, when the Pakistan Navy carried out the historic Operation SOMNATH against the adversary’s coastal radar installations at Dwarka. The operation, he said, went beyond a successful naval strike, becoming a powerful demonstration of the Navy’s offensive capability, strategic foresight and determination to confront challenges despite numerical and material constraints.

Operation SOMNATH, the CNS said, became an enduring chapter in the country’s history and a symbol of the resolve to defend national sovereignty. Its legacy of courage and conviction, he added, continued to guide the Pakistan Navy and was reflected in its subsequent efforts to maintain credible maritime deterrence.

The Navy’s tradition of resilience was also exemplified by the legendary submarine GHAZI, whose silent operations laid the foundations of Pakistan’s undersea warfare capability and highlighted the strategic importance of a strong submarine force. That legacy, Admiral Naveed Ashraf said, was now entering a new era with the induction of HANGOR Class submarines, bringing greater technological sophistication, combat capability and maritime deterrence.

As the Pakistan Navy continues to modernise its platforms and adopt evolving operational concepts, the sacrifices of those who served before it remain a source of inspiration. The CNS paid tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis of the Pakistan Navy, saying their selfless sacrifices had played a vital role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and maritime security.

He said the courage and dedication of the Navy’s heroes would continue to inspire younger generations, while the journey from GHAZI to HANGOR reflected an enduring commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s maritime defence.

On Navy Day, the nation remembers the men and women who have served at sea and honours those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country. Their legacy, built on courage, resilience and devotion to duty, continues to shape the Pakistan Navy’s vision for the future.

The Chief of Naval Staff prayed for divine guidance and protection for Pakistan and its armed forces.