Pak Navy wrote history while defending sea-frontiers: CM

LAHORE, Sep 07 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Navy wrote a new history of intrepidity and greatly distinguished itself on Sept 8, 1965, by defeating the enemy while defending the sea-frontiers.

In a statement on Pakistan Navy Day, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar lauded that the Pakistan Navy thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy and destroyed its naval power. The Pakistan Navy proved its mettle in the war and its unforgettable role will always be written in golden letters, he appended.

The Pakistan Navy is the pride of the nation and Navy Day is an occasion to commemorate its role in defending the country, added the CM.