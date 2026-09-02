Pak Navy SEASPAPK-2026  exercise commences

RAWALPINDI, Sep 02 (APP):Pakistan Navy projects force readiness as major maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2026 commenced at Karachi.

Naval Chief presided over the Opening Brief of the exercise, flanked by senior officers from across Pakistan’s Armed Forces, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise rigorously tests Pakistan Navy’s combat readiness against conventional and emerging maritime threats, integrating Ships, Submarines, Aircraft, Unmanned Systems, Marines, Special Forces and joint Army and Air Force elements, it further said.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff visited PN Fleet units and reviewed ongoing operations.

Addressing on the occasion, he stressed that the evolving security environment demands uncompromising readiness, enhanced tri-service integration, adaptability and effectiveness across physical and information domains.

Exercise SEASPARK-2026 focuses on rehearsing Multi-Domain Operations by integrating maritime, air, land, cyber and space-enabled capabilities, alongside Operations in the Information Environment, to secure decisive advantage in the information battlespace, in lockstep with kinetic operations at sea.