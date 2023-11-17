Pak, Kenya resolve to strengthen health sector cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Pakistan and Kenya on Friday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

This was decided in a meeting held between the Ambassador of Kenya and the Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan.

Both sides agreed to ensure signing of MoU for cooperation in health sector between the two countries on a speedy basis.

The MoU will include the promotion of laboratory medical tourism in the pharma sector, health systems integration and emergency response.

The minister said that the Global Health Security Summit is being held in January. He presented an invitation to the Ambassador for his participation in the Summit.

He said that the aim of the conference was to prepare low-income countries to face the next global pandemic.

The minister said that health was the basic right of every human being. We have to create such a system that no one is deprived of this right, he expressed.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the access to fair distribution of vaccines should be made possible.

He said that developing countries would have to work together so that vaccines are not manipulated, adding that Pakistan had shown excellent performance in the Corona epidemic. The international organizations should benefit from our experiences, he added.