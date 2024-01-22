Pak-Iran bilateral ties crucial for regional stability, counter-terrorism efforts: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Muslim Countries Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday that bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran were crucial for regional stability and counter-terrorism efforts

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi shed light on a diverse array of issues spanning from geopolitical relations to religious significance.

He said that the proactive measures taken by the Government of Pakistan and the military leadership for peace and stability in the region had gained significant recognition at the global stage.

Ashrafi clarified that that Pakistan’s intelligence-based operations specifically targeted terrorists carrying out terror acts inside Pakistan and not Iranian nationals.

He lauded the unity of the entire Pakistani nation, emphasizing collective strength and resilience in the face of challenges. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities, reinforcing the nation’s preparedness.

Underlining Pakistan’s extensive global ties, he reiterated that the nation was consistently engaged with the entire Islamic world, always endeavouring for peace and security along with strong condemnation of terrorism.

He affirmed that the entire nation was committed to Pakistan’s security and unequivocally supported their armed forces.

Accentuating the strong Islamic brotherhood, Ashrafi said the Pak-Iran relations were deep-rooted, characterized by a profound connection between the two nations.

He emphasized that enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran was crucial for fostering regional stability and mitigating terrorist activities. Strengthened cooperation in intelligence sharing, border management, and joint counter-terrorism efforts could create a more formidable front against common security threats.

He said by building trust and collaboration, both nations could effectively address the challenges posed by terrorism, promoting a secure environment for the entire region.

Ashrafi praised Iran’s endeavours against the terrorists associated with the Balochistan Liberation Army, particularly those involved in acts of terrorism within Pakistan.

Referring to the prime minister’s impassioned plea, Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said that under the auspices of PUC a nationwide prayer for rain, ‘Namaz-e-Istisqa’, would be offered on Friday seeking the divine intervention for the much-needed rainfall.

Expressing solidarity with the Gaza people, he said both the government and the nation were united in supporting the Palestinian cause. He noted that Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, during a meeting with the Palestinian ambassador, assured Pakistan’s full cooperation and support.

He mentioned that two vessels from the Pakistani Navy had been dispatched to deliver aid, showcasing Pakistan’s proactive engagement and genuine concern for the situation in Palestine.

Ashrafi raised questions about the motives of certain groups staging protest demonstration in the Federal Capital and the targeting of innocent individuals by terrorists within Pakistan, highlighting the imperative for accountability.